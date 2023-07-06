Left Menu

Under-construction building collapses in Delhi, many feared trapped

At least three people are feared trapped after two floors of an under-construction building collapsed in south Delhis Ambedkar Nagar area on Thursday, police said.Rescue operations are underway. Fire services and police personnel are present and a rescue operation is underway, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 18:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 18:07 IST
Under-construction building collapses in Delhi, many feared trapped
  • Country:
  • India

At least three people are feared trapped after two floors of an under-construction building collapsed in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area on Thursday, police said.

Rescue operations are underway. Police and Delhi Fire Services officials are at the spot. About 4.25 pm, the police received information about two floors of a building collapsing at J-Block, DDA Market, Dakshinpuri. At least three people are trapped in the debris, a senior police officer said. Fire services and police personnel are present and a rescue operation is underway, the officer said. Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said five water tenders are at the spot. According to information from fire services personnel, the lintel of the fourth floor of the under-construction building gave way, resulting in a portion of the building collapsing, he said.

Four to five people were trapped in the debris. However, one person has been rescued and a search operation is underway, Garg added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023