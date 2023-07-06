Left Menu

Berlusconi's Mafia-tainted friend 'in tears' after 30 mln euro bequest

Berlusconi passed on his business empire to his five children and gave 100 million euros each to his partner Marta Fascina and brother Paolo. "I have done nothing but cry since this morning," Dell'Utri told the ANSA news agency, saying he did not expect Berlusconi's bequest and adding it showed "the greatness of the man".

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 18:09 IST
Berlusconi's Mafia-tainted friend 'in tears' after 30 mln euro bequest
Silvio Berlusconi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

A man convicted of colluding with the Mafia, who was a close friend of Silvio Berlusconi, said on Thursday he was moved to tears by the late Italian prime minister's decision to bequeath him 30 million euros ($32.7 million). Marcello Dell'Utri spent more than five years in detention after being found guilty in 2014 of acting as a go-between for the Sicilian Mafia and the Milan business elite, including Berlusconi's companies, from 1974 to 1992.

Dell'Utri, who comes from Sicily, always denied the charges. He is the only beneficiary of Berlusconi's will outside of the tycoon's family. Berlusconi passed on his business empire to his five children and gave 100 million euros each to his partner Marta Fascina and brother Paolo.

"I have done nothing but cry since this morning," Dell'Utri told the ANSA news agency, saying he did not expect Berlusconi's bequest and adding it showed "the greatness of the man". "He was like a brother to me. We had known each other for more than 60 years. He always helped me. Even at university, he would share his notes," the former lawmaker and business executive told ANSA.

Dell'Utri, 81, ran Berlusconi's advertising agency and helped him found his conservative Forza Italia party, for which he was elected several times in the Italian and European Parliament. Berlusconi died last month aged 86.

In his will, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, Berlusconi said the bequests for Dell'Utri, Fascina and his younger sibling were in recognition "of the love I had for them and the love they had for me." Leftist politician Luigi de Magistris, a former mayor of Naples and an ex-prosecutor, tweeted that the bequests to "Mafioso Dell'Utri" and 33-year-old Fascina were worthy of a "soap opera".

($1 = 0.9186 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023