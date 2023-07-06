Left Menu

UP woman held at Indo-Nepal border with heroin worth Rs 82 lakh

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-07-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 18:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 31-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday from the Indo-Nepal border in Sonauli here with heroin worth around Rs 82 lakh, officials said.

In the joint operation by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and local police, Shanti Devi was nabbed during a routine check in the morning when she was on her way to Nepal, Sonauli police station in-charge Abishek Singh said.

A total of 82 grams of heroin worth around Rs 82 lakh in the international market was seized from her, Singh said.

Devi, a resident of Sonauli in Mahrajganj district, has been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

The police have decided to approach the Nepal police to trace out the woman's links with other smugglers in Nepal and India, Singh said.

