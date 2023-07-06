Russian defence ministry says 45 POWs returned from Ukrainian custody - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-07-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 18:23 IST
Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday that 45 Russian servicemen had been returned from Ukrainian custody, the RIA news agency reported.
Russia and Ukraine have periodically exchanged groups of prisoners in the course of the war now in its 17th month.
