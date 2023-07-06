Left Menu

Swachhata Pakhwada event in Navi Mumbai: Bureaucrat says cleanliness must to promote mental, physical health

Cleanliness gives a sense of pride and dignity and also promotes mental and physical health, a senior official of the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation MoSPI said here on Thursday.Dr PG Samanta, Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation MoSPI, was speaking at a Swachhata Pakhwada event at the National Sample Survey Office NSSO in Navi Mumbai.Swachhata Pakhwada which is part of the Union governments Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, is being observed July 1 to 15.Cleanliness is not just about this 15-day period.

Cleanliness gives a sense of pride and dignity and also promotes mental and physical health, a senior official of the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said here on Thursday.

Dr PG Samanta, Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), was speaking at a 'Swachhata Pakhwada' event at the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) in Navi Mumbai.

'Swachhata Pakhwada' which is part of the Union government's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', is being observed July 1 to 15.

''Cleanliness is not just about this 15-day period. It must be our duty to keep our homes, offices and public places clean throughout. Cleanliness gives a sense of pride and dignity and also promotes mental and physical health,'' he said.

At the event, Vikrant Bhalerao, Sub Regional Officer of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board gave a presentation on 'Plastic Waste Management', detailing the generation of plastic waste, the hazards of such waste and its safe disposal.

He cited the need for recycling/segregation of waste due to increase in population and rapid industrialisation.

Shirish Aradwad, Additional City Engineer, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation spoke in detail about 'Safe Disposal of Domestic Waste'.

Navi Mumbai was ranked third in the clean city list under the 2022 Swachh Survekshan drive.

