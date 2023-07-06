Left Menu

NSA Doval holds talks with French President's advisor; focus on PM's Paris visit next week

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday held wide-ranging talks with French Presidents diplomatic advisor Emmanuel Bonne with a focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to Paris next week.Modi will attend this years Bastille Day Parade as the guest of honour in Paris on July 14.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 18:34 IST
NSA Doval holds talks with French President's advisor; focus on PM's Paris visit next week
  • Country:
  • India

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday held wide-ranging talks with French President's diplomatic advisor Emmanuel Bonne with a focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to Paris next week.

Modi will attend this year's Bastille Day Parade as the guest of honour in Paris on July 14. Bonne also called on Modi and briefed him on the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation.

The prime minister is set to hold extensive talks with French President Emmanuel Macron during the visit.

The defence and security cooperation between India and France have been on a major upswing since New Delhi's procurement of 36 Rafale jets from French aerospace major Dassault Aviation.

French defence major Safran is also set to jointly develop an engine with India's relevant state-run defence manufacturers for military aircraft. People familiar with talks between Doval and Bonne said the main agenda of the discussions was preparations for Modi's visit and overall strategic cooperation. Modi's trip to Paris will be special as it will be the first Bastille Day visit by a foreign leader in Macron's current term, they said.

It is understood that Bonne apprised Doval about the current security scenario in Paris. Various French cities witnessed violent protests after police shot and killed a teenager near Paris last week.

A tri-services contingent from India has already left for Paris to participate in the Bastille Day parade. Three Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force will also take part in the flypast over the Champs Elysees on the occasion along with French jets.

France has been a key partner for India in a range of sectors including defence, space and nuclear technology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023