Russia's agricultural bank not considering creating subsidiary to connect to SWIFT - Ifax
Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 18:42 IST
Russian agricultural bank Rosselkhozbank on Thursday said it was not considering setting up a subsidiary that could connect to the SWIFT global payments system, Interfax reported.
Such a move had been reported as a step that could possibly avert the collapse of the Black Sea grain deal due to expire on July 17.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement