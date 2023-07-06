Left Menu

Zelenskiy to visit Turkey Friday for grain deal talks with Erdogan -Anadolu

Turkey, a NATO member, has not joined its Western allies in imposing economic sanctions on Russia, but has also supplied arms to Ukraine and called for its sovereignty to be respected.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 18:44 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will visit Turkey on Friday for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan on the Black Sea grain deal and developments in the war in Ukraine, the state-run Anadolu Agency said on Thursday. Turkey and the United Nations brokered last year's deal, which allows for the export of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine's Black Sea ports despite the ongoing war.

But Russia, angry about aspects of its implementation, has threatened not to allow it further renewal beyond July 17. Zelenskiy and Erdogan will hold face-to-face talks and also also attend interdelegational meetings, Anadolu said.

