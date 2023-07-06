Left Menu

Britain targets Iranian security officials in new human rights sanctions

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 18:51 IST
Britain on Thursday announced further sanctions against Iranian security officials and organisations for what it said were violations of human rights in Iran including over the freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

The new sanctions cover 13 individuals and organisations, targeting officials in charge of Iranian prisons and state entities related to cybersecurity, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Cyber Defence Command. Britain, along with the European Union and the United States, has announced multiple rounds of sanctions against Iran, citing the widespread and often violent crackdown on protests after the death of young Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody last September.

The new British sanctions include travel bans as well as asset freezes, which prevent UK entities from doing business with those sanctioned and block their assets in Britain.

