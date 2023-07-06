Shooting near Israeli settlement in West Bank - military

(Adds details of attack, background) JERUSALEM, July 6 (Reuters) -

One person was critically hurt in a shooting attack near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, emergency services and the military said. Israel's public broadcaster Kan said the assailant opened fire at an Israeli security force member near the Kdumim settlement in the northern West Bank.

The military said the attacker had been "neutralized" but gave no further details. Emergency services said one person was critically wounded. The attack followed Israel's two-day operation earlier in the week in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, about 10 kilometres away, its biggest in years.

Violence in the West Bank has escalated over the past 15 months, with increased Israeli raids, Palestinian street attacks and settler rampages in Palestinian villages.

