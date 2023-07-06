UK police say one child dead after collision at south London school

British police said on Thursday one child had died following a serious collision involving a car at a primary school in Wimbledon, south London.

"We remain at the scene and are continuing our investigation into the full circumstances of the incident," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"We can also confirm that the driver of the vehicle, a woman aged in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving."

