Raj: Man rapes, harasses woman; victim attempts suicide

A 22-year-old woman attempted suicide in Rajasthans Ajmer district on Thursday after allegedly being harassed by a man, police said.The victim also accused him of raping her a few years ago. He even posted some fake pictures of them getting married on social media.The victim today attempted suicide after consuming poison and jumping from third floor of a building.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-07-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 18:56 IST
A 22-year-old woman attempted suicide in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Thursday after allegedly being harassed by a man, police said.

The victim also accused him of raping her a few years ago. She had jumped from the third floor of a building after consuming poison, they said.

The woman was rushed to JLN Hospital in Ajmer where doctors examined her for fractures in both her legs. The incident happened in the Clock Tower police station area this morning where the accused Sunil Kumar was harassing her, they said.

''Victim had lodged an FIR against her neighbour Sunil for raping her in 2021 and threatening to circulate obscene videos on social media. The accused had taken the girl to a hotel in Pushkar where he had raped her,'' Ajmer South DSP Sunil Sihag said.

The victim's family had got her engaged but the accused continued to harass her. He even posted some fake pictures of them getting married on social media.

''The victim today attempted suicide after consuming poison and jumping from third floor of a building. A case of rape has been registered against the accused and is being searched,'' Sihag added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

