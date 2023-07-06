Left Menu

Delhi assembly secretariat orders removal of 116 fellows under DARC, stays it later

The Legislative Assembly Secretariat issued an order on Thursday discontinuing the engagement of 116 fellows under the Delhi Assembly Research Centre only to state later that the decision has been kept in abeyance till further directions.This comes a day after the Delhi governments services department wrote to all departments, boards and commissions to stop the engagement of fellows and advisers without the lieutenant governors approval.

Delhi assembly secretariat orders removal of 116 fellows under DARC, stays it later
The Legislative Assembly Secretariat issued an order on Thursday discontinuing the engagement of 116 fellows under the Delhi Assembly Research Centre only to state later that the decision has been kept in abeyance till further directions.

This comes a day after the Delhi government's services department wrote to all departments, boards and commissions to stop the engagement of fellows and advisers without the lieutenant governor's approval. It also said the Delhi Legislative Assembly was not competent to appoint or engage such manpower without approval.

Delhi LG V K Saxena recently terminated the services of around 400 ''specialists'' appointed by the Arvind Kejriwal government, a move the AAP dispensation termed ''unconstitutional''.

On Thursday, the Legislative Assembly Secretariat initially issued an order saying ''the engagement of following fellows, associate fellows and associate fellows (media) under Delhi Assembly Research Centre in Delhi Legislative Assembly is hereby discontinued with immediate effect.'' The move was likely to affect 45 fellows, nine associate fellows (media) and 62 associate fellows.

However, it issued another order later that read, ''The order... regarding discontinuation of engagement of fellows/associate fellows/associate fellows (media) is hereby kept in abeyance till further orders.'' Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said stopping the engagement of specialists and advisers will ''completely strangulate'' the Delhi government and its services, and hoped the LG's move will be quashed by the Supreme Court.

