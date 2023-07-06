Left Menu

India's tri-services contingent leaves for Paris to participate in Bastille Day parade

The contingent has left for France today, the Army said.The association of the Indian and the French armies dates back to the first world war. Over 1.3 million Indian soldiers participated in the war and almost 74,000 of them fought in the muddy trenches to never return, while another 67,000 were wounded, the Army said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 18:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 269-member tri-services contingent of the Indian armed forces on Thursday left for Paris to participate in the Bastille Day parade next week that will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the guest of honour.

Three Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force will also take part in the flypast over the Champs Elysees on the occasion along with French jets.

''The parade will witness a 269-member tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces marching alongside their French counterparts. The contingent has left for France today,'' the Army said.

The association of the Indian and the French armies dates back to the first world war. ''Over 1.3 million Indian soldiers participated in the war and almost 74,000 of them fought in the muddy trenches to never return, while another 67,000 were wounded,'' the Army said in a statement. The Indian troops valiantly fought on French soil also. ''Their courage, valour and supreme sacrifice not only thwarted the enemy but also significantly contributed towards winning the war,'' it said. ''Later, World War 2 witnessed a whopping 2.5 million Indian soldiers making significant contributions in various theatres of the war from Asia to Africa and Europe,'' it added. The tri-services contingent comprised 77 marching personnel from the Army and 38 members from its the band. The team is being led by Captain Aman Jagtap.

The Indian Navy contingent is being led by Commander Vrat Baghel and the Indian Air Force contingent by Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy. The Army contingent is represented by the Punjab Regiment which is one of the oldest regiments of the force. The troops of the regiment have participated in both the World Wars as well as post-Independence operations. The Rajputana Rifles Regiment band is accompanying the contingent.

