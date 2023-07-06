US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides as labor data stokes rate hike concerns

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as data signaling a resilient labor market and hawkish minutes of the Federal Reserve's June meeting fanned fears the central bank could keep interest rates higher for longer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 117.25 points, or 0.34%, at the open to 34,171.39. The S&P 500 opened lower by 24.20 points, or 0.54%, at 4,422.62, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 138.49 points, or 1.00%, to 13,653.17 at the opening bell.

