Left Menu

Rajasthan school teacher gets 10-year jail term for raping minor student

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 06-07-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 19:03 IST
Rajasthan school teacher gets 10-year jail term for raping minor student
  • Country:
  • India

A POCSO court in Baran has sentenced a government school teacher to 10 years of imprisonment for raping and threatening a minor girl student 7 years ago, a public prosecutor said on Thursday.

Vishvendra Meena, the 32-year-old teacher, who was out on bail, was sent to jail for imprisonment after the conviction was pronounced on Wednesday. Meena was also slapped a penalty of Rs 10 lakh by the court, public prosecutor Harinarayan Singh said.

The father of the minor rape survivor lodged a report at the Anta police station on November 10, 2016, stating that his daughter, who was then a Class 9 student at a village school, was allegedly raped by Meena, Singh said.

The father also accused Meena, a resident of the Gendoli area in Bundi district, of filming the episode on his phone, the public prosecutor said.

Meena later threatened the girl that he would share the video online and fail her in exams if she told anyone about the incident, he added.

The teacher was booked under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was arrested after an initial investigation but later granted bail, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023