Left Menu

Suspected Palestinian shooter kills Israeli in West Bank

Israel's public broadcaster Kan said the assailant opened fire at an Israeli security guard near the Kdumim settlement in the northern West Bank. The military said the attacker had been "neutralized" but gave no further details.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 19:06 IST
Suspected Palestinian shooter kills Israeli in West Bank

(Releads with fatality, adds Hamas response) JERUSALEM, July 6 (Reuters) -

A suspected Palestinian assailant shot and killed an Israeli near a settlement in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, emergency services said. Israel's public broadcaster Kan said the assailant opened fire at an Israeli security guard near the Kdumim settlement in the northern West Bank.

The military said the attacker had been "neutralized" but gave no further details. The attack followed Israel's two-day operation earlier in the week in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, about 10 kilometres away, its biggest in years.

Twelve Palestinians, at least nine of them confirmed militant fighters, were killed as well as one Israeli soldier. Hamas, a Palestinian militant group that controls the Gaza Strip but also has a presence in the West Bank, praised Thursday's shooting which it said was a response to Israel's Jenin operation.

Violence in the West Bank has escalated over the past 15 months, with increased Israeli raids, Palestinian street attacks and settler rampages in Palestinian villages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023