Mumbai: ANC arrests three persons, seizes mephedrone, 'hydro ganja', LSD blots worth Rs 45 lakh

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a 55-year-old woman with synthetic stimulant drug mephedrone worth Rs 40 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

She was held on Wednesday while an ANC team from the Azad Maidan unit was patrolling the area between Wadi Bunder and Dongri in south Mumbai, he said.

''We found 200 grams of mephedrone in her purse. A probe has found she has a criminal past with cases of drug supply and robbery against her name,'' he said.

In another operation on Wednesday, the Kandivali unit of ANC arrested two persons with 50 LSD blots and 'hydro ganja' (cannabis made hydroponically) valued at Rs 5.8 lakh, the official said.

