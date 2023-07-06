UP cops detain Chinese man living illegally in Greater Noida

A Chinese national has been detained for allegedly living in Greater Noida without valid documents, police said on Thursday.

The foreigner has been identified as Deng Chonckon and currently living in Green Wood Society in Sector Omega 2 of Greater Noida, they said. ''Based on inputs, passport and visa verification of the Chinese national was done by officials of the Beta 2 police station on Wednesday and it was found that the validity of the documents has expired,'' a police spokesperson said. The official said the foreigner has been detained and legal proceedings initiated against him. The Chinese national has been sent to a detention centre in Delhi's R K Puram for further proceedings for his deportation, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)