Left Menu

Two jail guards suspended for assaulting four men arrested for opening fire at Bhim Army chief Aazad

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 06-07-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 19:17 IST
Two jail guards suspended for assaulting four men arrested for opening fire at Bhim Army chief Aazad
  • Country:
  • India

Two jail guards were on Thursday suspended for allegedly assaulting and hurling casteist slurs at four men arrested for attacking Dalit leader and Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad here, an official said.

The family members of the four accused on Wednesday had met Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada, alleging that the two 'bandi rakshaks' (jail guards) beat up the inmates and abused them, he said.

After that, Senior Jail Superintendent Amita Dubey had asked the deputy jailor to conduct an inquiry, the official said.

On Thursday, the two guards -- Naresh and Karamveer -- were suspended and a departmental inquiry was instituted against them, he said.

Former Saharanpur MLA Shashi Bala Pundir claimed that the jail guards were Dalits, saying their behaviour will create disharmony in the society.

Pundir said he has written to the DG Jail demanding strict action against the guards.

On June 28, Aazad was was injured when assailants opened fire on his car in Deoband.

The police had arrested the attackers -- Vicky, Lavish, Prashant and Vikas -- on July 1 and subsequently sent to jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023