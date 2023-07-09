Left Menu

Govt allows Enforcement Directorate to share data with GSTN 

With the current notification, GSTN has now been included in the list, Jhunjhunwala said.KPMG National Head Partner, Indirect Taxes, Abhishek Jain said this move would help ED in probing against GST evasions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2023 13:26 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 13:25 IST
Govt allows Enforcement Directorate to share data with GSTN 
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government has amended provisions of the money laundering Act to allow enforcement directorate (ED) to share information with GST Network.

The move would help recovery of Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded through money laundering.

GSTN handles the technology backbone of the indirect tax regime and is the repository of all GST-related information, including return, tax filing and other compliances.

As per the amendment to the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, GSTN has been included in the list of entities with which ED will share information.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said notifying GSTN under PMLA would enable a legal framework under which high-value tax offenders can be traced, apprehended made liable to pay due taxes.

“GSTN can pass on relevant information on probable tax offenders to jurisdictional officers so as to initiate proceeding under GST law for scrutiny, adjudication and recovery of taxes,” Mohan added.

Nangia Andersen LLP Partner Sandeep Jhunjhunwala said the inclusion of GSTN under PMLA will now facilitate mutual sharing of information or material in possession of the Enforcement Directorate with GSTN if they have reasons to believe that provisions of GST Act have been contravened in any manner.

“Currently, GST Act under Section 158 gives power to disclose information it has with regard to any prosecution under IPC and even under any other law for the time being in force. However, there was no corresponding power under PMLA to disclose information to GSTN unless notified under Section 66(1)(ii) of PMLA. With the current notification, GSTN has now been included in the list,” Jhunjhunwala said.

KPMG National Head & Partner, Indirect Taxes, Abhishek Jain said this move would help ED in probing against GST evasions. “Given the detailed financial disclosures under GST, such information should help larger investigation objectives of ED and also aid GST recovery in larger evasion cases,” Jain added.

In November last year, the government had allowed the ED to share information about economic offenders with 15 more agencies, including SFIO, CCI and NIA, Following that notification, the ED, which deals primarily with cases of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws, was allowed to share data with a total of 25 agencies, including the 10 specified earlier.

The list also includes CBI, RBI, Sebi, IRDAI, Intelligence Bureau, and Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), among others.

With the addition of GSTN, the list of entities now stands at 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a Lending Services

Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a...

 Global
2
Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhr...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023