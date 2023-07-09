Left Menu

2 dead, 3 injured in lightning strikes in UP

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 09-07-2023 13:27 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 13:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two people were killed and three sustained injuries in separate incidents of lightning strike here, police said on Sunday.

Pankaj Singh (33), a resident of Chaurava village, was working in his field on Saturday evening when he was struck by lighting which led to his death, they said.

On Friday evening, Chhabila Yadav (60), a resident of Aasna village, died when he was hit by lightning while sitting outside his house, police said.

In Madhukipur village, three people -- Vimla, Om Prakash and Chhathu -- sustained burn injuries in a lightning strike while they were sowing paddy in a field, they said.

