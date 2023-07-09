Left Menu

1 held over sack containing meat waste found near temple in UP's Shahjahanpur: Police

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 09-07-2023 14:08 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 13:46 IST
1 held over sack containing meat waste found near temple in UP's Shahjahanpur: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a man in connection with a sack containing meat waste being found near a temple in this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Sunday.

They added that the sack fell from an e-rickshaw while it being taken for disposal.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena told PTI that after the sack was found near the Radha Rani temple on Friday night, Hindu outfit leaders staged a protest, following which police formed three teams to look into the matter.

''Police examined the CCTV footage and arrested the accused, identified as Waseem alias Bambaiya, who gets Rs 20 per sack for disposing of meat waste,'' he said.

''The accused told police during interrogation that he had taken three sacks from a shop and was going to Kakra to dump those. He had no idea that one of the sacks had fallen off (the e-rickshaw). As he reached Kakra, he saw two sacks and came back to find the third, but by then, protests had started, so he went home,'' the SP said.

He added that police found out that the sack fell from the e-rickshaw due to carelessness on the part of Waseem.

Earlier, police had registered a case against unidentified people after the sack was found near the temple in the Kacha Katora area of the city.

Three teams were formed to probe the matter and the local police outpost in-charge was sent to the police lines for laxity in the discharge of duty.

Meena had said on Saturday that the sack might have fallen on the road while being taken for disposal or someone might have left it there to disturb communal harmony. ''Both aspects are being probed,'' he had said.

Local Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Rajesh Awasthi had earlier said he got information about the incident on Friday night, after which he and his associates blocked a road.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a Lending Services

Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a...

 Global
2
Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhr...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023