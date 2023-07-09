Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM lays foundation for three luxury hotels

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 09-07-2023 14:34 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 14:31 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday laid the foundation for a luxury hotel at Gandikota in YSR Kadapa district, including two more through virtual mode at Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.

Laying the foundation, the Chief Minister said the forthcoming hotel at Gandikota, which hosts a Grand Canyon-like geographical feature, will put the place on the global tourist map.

''It would provide direct and indirect employment to 500 to 800 persons besides boosting development in and around Gandikota,'' said Reddy in a press release issued by the state government, adding that the hotel and resort will play an anchor role in helping attract more projects to the district.

Besides the hotel, the Chief Minister said he also requested Vikram Oberoi, managing director, Oberoi Group to explore the possibility of establishing a golf course in Gandikota.

Later, while speaking to the audience, Vikram Oberoi noted that the hotel and resort facility will serve as an engine for economic growth and generate employment for youth.

The foundation laying for the three hotels is a follow-up to the agreements inked between the hotel chain and the state government at the Global Investors Summit (GIS) held in the port city of Visakhapatnam in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

