At least 10 migrants missing, one dead after boat sinks off Tunisia
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 09-07-2023 15:07 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 15:03 IST
At least 10 Tunisian migrants were missing and one died after their boat sank off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a judicial official said on Sunday.
The coastguard rescued 11 on the boat, which set off from the coast of Zarzis, Faouzi Masmoudi, a judge in Sfax, told Reuters.
