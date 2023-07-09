Left Menu

MP: Video shows naked man thrashed with sticks in Sagar; police register case

A video of a naked man being beaten up by some persons has surfaced on social media following which the police in Madhya Pradeshs Sagar city have registered a case against unidentified persons, an official said on Sunday.

PTI | Sagar | Updated: 09-07-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 15:20 IST
A video of a naked man being beaten up by some persons has surfaced on social media following which the police in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city have registered a case against unidentified persons, an official said on Sunday. In the purported video, some persons are seen beating up the man with sticks and pieces of pipes while accusing him of theft.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari told PTI that the viral video has come to his attention. An initial probe revealed the video was shot in Dharam Kanta area under Motinagar police station limits, he said. An FIR has been registered and the police are in the process of identifying the accused, Motinagar police station in-charge Manas Dwivedi said. Further details of the video and the case will be revealed after the accused are arrested and interrogated, he said.

The video from Sagar is the latest in the spate of clips of such attacks in Madhya Pradesh that have surfaced on social media in the last one week. Recently, a video showed a man urinating on a tribal youth in MP's Sidhi district, which triggered national outrage. The accused, Pravesh Shukla, was arrested and booked under provisions of the stringent National Security Act, and his family's house was also demolished.

In another incident reported on Wednesday, two Dalit men were allegedly beaten up by members of a minority community on June 30 on the suspicion that they molested and filmed some girls at Varkhadi village in Shivpuri district, according to police.

On Friday, another video surfaced showing a man being thrashed and forced to lick the soles of a person's feet in a moving vehicle in Gwalior. Two persons were arrested in connection with the incident.

On Saturday, three men were arrested in Indore district for allegedly holding two tribals brothers, including a minor, captive and thrashing them following an altercation on a road, as per the police. A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

