Left Menu

Coaching student drown in pit filled with rainwater in Rajasthan's Sikar

A 17-year-old coaching student drowned after falling into a pit filled with rainwater in Rajasthans Sikar city, police said on Sunday.Yuvraj Singh was returning from his coaching on Saturday evening when he fell into the pit and drowned, Superintendent of Police Karan Sharma said.The pit was dug on Nawalgarh road for sewerage work, which got filled with rainwater.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-07-2023 15:27 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 15:25 IST
Coaching student drown in pit filled with rainwater in Rajasthan's Sikar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old coaching student drowned after falling into a pit filled with rainwater in Rajasthan’s Sikar city, police said on Sunday.

Yuvraj Singh was returning from his coaching on Saturday evening when he fell into the pit and drowned, Superintendent of Police Karan Sharma said.

The pit was dug on Nawalgarh road for sewerage work, which got filled with rainwater. A team of civil defence brought the body out of the pit and shifted it to the mortuary of the district hospital. Meanwhile, locals assembled outside the hospital and demanded action against the guilty officials of Sikar municipal council and contractor.

A resident of Jhunjhunu, Yuvraj was preparing for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) in Sikar. His father is a CISF personnel.

''The family members have given a complaint against the municipal corporation officials and contractor and a case under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) has been registered,” SP Sharma said.

However, the dharna is continuing with the protesters demanding compensation and government jobs to one family member, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a Lending Services

Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a...

 Global
2
Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhr...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023