Jordanian security force kills three fugitives in shoot-out - officials

Three Jordanian fugitives were killed on Sunday in clashes with a special security force, one of whom was involved in the death of a senior policeman in troubles that erupted at the end of last year, a security source told Reuters.

The police officer had been killed by unknown assailants during clashes with demonstrators over high fuel prices in a town near the impoverished southern city of Maan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)