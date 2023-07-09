Left Menu

Maha: Thieves decamp with ATM in Nashik

Unidentified persons broke into an ATM booth of a nationalised bank and decamped with the machine in Maharashtras Nashik district in the early hours of Sunday, police said. The footage shows five to six persons putting the machine in a pick-up vehicle, the official said.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 09-07-2023 16:11 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 16:11 IST
Unidentified persons broke into an ATM booth of a nationalised bank and decamped with the machine in Maharashtra's Nashik district in the early hours of Sunday, police said. The incident took place around 4.30 am at an ATM booth of State Bank of India on Samangaon-Chadegaon road in Samangaon area of suburban Nashik Road, an official said. Unidentified persons removed the ATM, loaded it in a vehicle and escaped the scene. They had earlier tried to break the machine, but failed, he said. The break-in was captured by CCTV cameras. The footage shows five to six persons putting the machine in a pick-up vehicle, the official said. A case has been registered and further investigations are on, he said, adding that the authorities are yet to confirm the amount of cash in the machine.

