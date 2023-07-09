Maha: Thieves decamp with ATM in Nashik
Unidentified persons broke into an ATM booth of a nationalised bank and decamped with the machine in Maharashtras Nashik district in the early hours of Sunday, police said. The footage shows five to six persons putting the machine in a pick-up vehicle, the official said.
- Country:
- India
Unidentified persons broke into an ATM booth of a nationalised bank and decamped with the machine in Maharashtra's Nashik district in the early hours of Sunday, police said. The incident took place around 4.30 am at an ATM booth of State Bank of India on Samangaon-Chadegaon road in Samangaon area of suburban Nashik Road, an official said. Unidentified persons removed the ATM, loaded it in a vehicle and escaped the scene. They had earlier tried to break the machine, but failed, he said. The break-in was captured by CCTV cameras. The footage shows five to six persons putting the machine in a pick-up vehicle, the official said. A case has been registered and further investigations are on, he said, adding that the authorities are yet to confirm the amount of cash in the machine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China Dragon Boat Festival trips down 22.8% from pre-COVID levels -CCTV
CCTV cameras at waterlogging-prone spots on routes to be taken by G20 delegates: Delhi govt
CCTV captures 4 bike-borne men intercepting car inside Pragati Maidan tunnel, robbing occupants
Pragati Maidan robbery: Police scan footage from over 350 CCTV cameras to identify culprits
Maha: Principal assaulted after parents accuse Pune school of putting CCTV camera in washroom of girl students