Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals, including prelates based in Hong Kong and Jerusalem

PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 09-07-2023 16:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 16:21 IST
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Pope Francis on Sunday announced he has chosen 21 new cardinals, including prelates from Jerusalem and Hong Kong — places where Catholics are a small minority.

The pope announced his picks during his customary weekly appearance to the public in St. Peter's Square, saying the ceremony to formally install the churchmen as cardinals will be held on September 30.

Among those tapped are several prelates holding or about to assume major Vatican posts, like Argentine Archbishop Victor Manuel Fernandez, whom the pope just named to lead the office for ensuring doctrinal orthodoxy.

The new cardinals also include Hong Kong Bishop Stephen Sau-yan Chow and the Vatican's top official in the Middle East, Monsignor Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

