Man arrested for derogatory posts on 'Daivaradhane' in Mangaluru

The Mangaluru city police have arrested a man for allegedly posting derogatory content on ‘Daivaradhane’ practice in Tulunadu along with obscene pictures of women, using a fake Twitter account.

The arrested person has been identified as H K Shivaraj (37), hailing from Amruthahalli in Bengaluru, police said.

The arrest was made based on a complaint from the Tulunadu Daivaradhane Samrakshan Yuva Vedike to the Cyber Crime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) police station here. Police have registered a case under Section 67 of the IT Act and IPC Sections 153 (A) and 505 (2), police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)