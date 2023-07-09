Man arrested for derogatory posts on 'Daivaradhane' in Mangaluru
The Mangaluru city police have arrested a man for allegedly posting derogatory content on ‘Daivaradhane’ practice in Tulunadu along with obscene pictures of women, using a fake Twitter account.
The arrested person has been identified as H K Shivaraj (37), hailing from Amruthahalli in Bengaluru, police said.
The arrest was made based on a complaint from the Tulunadu Daivaradhane Samrakshan Yuva Vedike to the Cyber Crime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) police station here. Police have registered a case under Section 67 of the IT Act and IPC Sections 153 (A) and 505 (2), police said.
