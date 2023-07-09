Left Menu

Man arrested for derogatory posts on 'Daivaradhane' in Mangaluru

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 09-07-2023 16:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 16:21 IST
Man arrested for derogatory posts on 'Daivaradhane' in Mangaluru
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mangaluru city police have arrested a man for allegedly posting derogatory content on ‘Daivaradhane’ practice in Tulunadu along with obscene pictures of women, using a fake Twitter account.

The arrested person has been identified as H K Shivaraj (37), hailing from Amruthahalli in Bengaluru, police said.

The arrest was made based on a complaint from the Tulunadu Daivaradhane Samrakshan Yuva Vedike to the Cyber Crime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) police station here. Police have registered a case under Section 67 of the IT Act and IPC Sections 153 (A) and 505 (2), police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a Lending Services

Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a...

 Global
2
Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhr...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023