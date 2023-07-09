Maha: Newborn found dead in hospital's garbage bin in Palghar

The body of a newborn baby was found in a garbage bin of a hospital in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Sunday, police said.

The body of a male infant was found in the garbage bin of a private hospital in Virar this morning, an official said.

An offence under section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons, he said. The police are examining the CCTV footage from vicinity to identify the accused involved in the crime, the official said.

The staff of the hospital went to the dustbin to dispose waste in the morning, when they found the body of a newborn there, the hospital’s administrative officer Tukaram Pashte said.

