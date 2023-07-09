Left Menu

Maha: Man held for trying to sell chameleon at Titwala in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-07-2023 17:26 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 17:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested from Titwala railway station in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly trying to sell a chameleon for Rs 6,000 to another individual, an RPF official said on Sunday.

The man, identified as Devendra Bhoir, was nabbed by Forest officials on a tip-off on Saturday night and a case was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Further investigation is underway.

