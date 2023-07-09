Left Menu

Maha: 51 booked for duping sugar factory of Rs 2.2 cr in Latur

Some contractors had signed a contract with Dr Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar Cooperative Sugar Factory Onkar Co-operative Sugar Factory Pvt. Ltd.

Maha: 51 booked for duping sugar factory of Rs 2.2 cr in Latur
A case has been registered against 51 persons for allegedly duping a cooperative sugar factory of more than Rs 2.2 crore in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Sunday.

Some contractors had signed a contract with Dr Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar Cooperative Sugar Factory (Onkar Co-operative Sugar Factory Pvt. Ltd. Unit-2) for supply of workers and vehicles for 2022-2023, inspector BR Shejal said. The contractors were paid Rs 2.32 crore, but they allegedly failed to supply labourers and vehicles, he said. Based on a complaint lodged by the factory manager, a case was registered on Saturday under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said. The contractors are from Parbhani, Beed and Latur, he added.

