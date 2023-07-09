Man from Buxar held for raping woman in UP's Ballia

Police arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly abducting and raping a 20-year-old woman in Narhi police station area.

According to the police, the 30-year-old man from Bihar's Buxar district ''lured her away'' on the pretext of marriage on June 19.

On June 21, on the complaint of the victim's brother, a case under Section 366 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.

The police rescued the woman who told police that the man had raped her.

On the basis of the woman's statement, the police added Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code to the FIR.

Superintendent of Police S Anand said on Sunday that the Narhi police arrested the accused in Ballia. He said that after completing the legal process, the accused youth has been sent to jail.

