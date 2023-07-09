Elderly couple murdered in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

An elderly couple was found murdered with their hands and legs tied in their house in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan on Sunday morning.

Darshan Singh (75) and his wife Mahendra Kaur (72), living in an accommodation of Hindustan Copper Limited Company, were strangled to death by unidentified assailants on Saturday night, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Khetri) Hazarilal Khatana said.

Citing their preliminary investigation, the officer said it was suspected that the two were murdered over some money transaction. Mahendra Kaur used to lend money on interest.

“No evidence of any kind of robbery has been found in the house,” he said, adding that the matter was being investigated further.

He said that Darshan Singh had retired as a mining engineer from Hindustan Copper Limited. His son lives in Ajmer.

