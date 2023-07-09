Left Menu

Two labourers murdered over pending dues

PTI | Rampur | Updated: 09-07-2023 17:55 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 17:55 IST
Two labourers were killed after a quarrel over pending dues in the Civil Lines area here, police said on Sunday. Two of the accused have been arrested while one is absconding.

Murtaza (53) and Kallu (58) were attacked with sharp-edged weapons when they came to collect their money from Saddam, Irfan and Satveer on the Moradabad-Rampur national highway on Saturday evening, they said.

Murtaza died on the spot while Kallu succumbed to his injuries later.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh said that Saddam and Satveer were arrested on Saturday night, while efforts are on to nab Irfan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

