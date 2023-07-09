Left Menu

Convicted woman sentenced to more jail time in modern-day slavery case

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 09-07-2023 18:06 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 18:03 IST
Convicted woman sentenced to more jail time in modern-day slavery case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

slavery investigation and was sentenced on July 7 in the County Court of Victoria to an additional two years and six months imprisonment, the statement said.

The Judge ordered that the sentence would start 18 months before the completion of her current sentence for the slavery offences.

Kumuthini was earlier sentenced to eight years imprisonment, with a non-parole period of four years for the slavery offences.

She will be eligible for parole in January 2026. Her husband was sentenced to six years imprisonment, with a non-parole period of three years.

They were convicted and jailed in 2021 after the police investigation established the couple had kept the victim as a slave for 8 years.

The federal police charged the couple in June 2016 with slavery offences and in 2020, while awaiting trial, Kumuthini threatened the victim and warned her not to give evidence during the court proceedings.

In February 2020, the AFP Human Trafficking Team charged the woman with attempting to pervert the course of justice, contrary to section 43 of the Crimes Act 1914 (Cth), and the matter was heard separately from the slavery proceedings.

According to a local media report, the exploitation of the elderly woman was able to take place because the woman's family was in India, she did not speak English, and her passport was taken away by the Kannans.

