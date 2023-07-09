Left Menu

Will contain drug menace in Karnataka: Minister Parameshwara

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said the drug menace will be stopped in the state as huge haul of narcotic substances are being seized from the urban areas.According to the minister, in the last two months alone drugs worth Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore were disposed of in the state.

Will contain drug menace in Karnataka: Minister Parameshwara
According to the minister, in the last two months alone drugs worth Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore were disposed of in the state. ''I have taken a decision that this drug menace has to be stopped in Karnataka. I keep reading in the media about drugs being seized here and there. In the last one-and-half months drugs worth Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore were burnt,'' Parameshwara said while addressing a public meeting at Koratagere. The minister said the drugs trade has become a regular thing in the urban areas of the state. The government will contain this menace in Karnataka, he added. Drug consumption is bad as it has a negative effect on the health. Marijuana affects the body but its side effects are seen after taking it for a long time. ''However, in the recent time, chemical drugs in the form of tablets have come such as Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and so on. It affects the nervous system, which means entire health is spoiled. Its usage is increasing in recent times,'' Parameshwara said.

