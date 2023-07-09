Left Menu

The 21 new cardinals named by Pope Francis on Sunday

Pope Francis announced on Sunday that he would induct 21 churchmen to the high rank of cardinal in September. 21- Father Luis Dri, Argentine priest

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 18:36 IST
The 21 new cardinals named by Pope Francis on Sunday

Pope Francis announced on Sunday that he would induct 21 churchmen to the high rank of cardinal in September. The following are set to become cardinals:

Cardinal Electors under 80 1 - Archbishop Robert Prevost, American, Vatican official, head of the Dicastery for Bishops 2 - Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, Italian, Vatican official, head of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches 3 - Archbishop Víctor Fernández, Argentine, Vatican official, head of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith 4 - Archbishop Emil Tscherrig, Swiss, Vatican ambassador to Italy 5 - Archbishop Christophe Pierre, French, Vatican ambassador to the United States 6 - Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Italian, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem 7 - Archbishop Stephen Brislin, South African, Archbishop of Cape Town 8 - Archbishop Ángel Rossi, Argentine, Archbishop of Córdoba 9 - Archbishop Luis Aparicio, Colombian, Archbishop of Bogotá 10 - Archbishop Grzegorz Ryś, Polish, Archbishop of Lodz 11 - Archbishop Stephen Mulla, Sudanese, Archbishop of Juba, South Sudan 12 - Archbishop José Cano, Spanish, Archbishop of Madrid 13 - Archbishop Protase Rugambwa, Tanzanian, Archbishop of Tabora 14 - Bishop Sebastian Francis, Malaysian, Bishop of Penang 15 - Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-Yan, Bishop of Hong Kong 16 - Archbishop François-Xavier Bustillo, Spanish-French, Bishop of Ajaccio, Corsica. 17 - Bishop Américo Alves Aguiar, Portuguese, Auxiliary Bishop of Lisbon 18 - Father Ángel Fernández Artime, Spanish, head of the Salesian order Over 80 and not eligible to enter a conclave 19 - Archbishop Agostino Marchetto, Italian, former Vatican diplomat 20 - Archbishop Diego Padrón Sánchez, Venezuelan, Archbishop Emeritus of Cumaná. 21- Father Luis Dri, Argentine priest

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
2
Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown

Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, dro...

 India
3
Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Office...

 India
4
UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023