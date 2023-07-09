Left Menu

PTI | Rajouri | Updated: 09-07-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 18:48 IST
JPDCL worker dies repairing power transformer in J-K's Rajouri
A worker engaged with the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) was electrocuted while repairing a power transformer in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

Jahangir Khan (35), a resident of Azmatabad village of Thanamandi, was repairing a fault in the electricity transformer at village Manyal Gali when he came in contact with the live wire, resulting in his on-the-spot death, the officials said.

The death of Khan, a need-based worker, sparked protests against the alleged negligence of the department as people demanded adequate compensation to the family of the deceased.

The protesters dispersed on the assurance of Thanamandi Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mohammad Shafiq Mir and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Imtiaz Ahmed that cognizance of the matter has already been taken and action will be initiated against the staff behind the negligence, the officials said.

Mir said the department concerned has assured adequate compensation to the family of the deceased in accordance with norms.

