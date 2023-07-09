Left Menu

10-year-old girl molested by neighbour in Delhi's Patparganj Industrial Area

On Saturday night, a woman, who is also the minors neighbour, saw the man allegedly molesting the girl and raised an alarm following which the victims father and other residents rushed to the spot, they said.They rescued the girl and locked the accused in the room and made a PCR call Deputy Commissioner of Police East Amrutha Guguloth said when the investigating officer reached the spot, it was revealed that the girl was dragged by the accused to his room, which is just opposite her room and molested her.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 18:51 IST
10-year-old girl molested by neighbour in Delhi's Patparganj Industrial Area
  • Country:
  • India

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly molested by her neighbour in east Delhi's Patparganj Industrial Area, police said on Sunday. The 42-year-old accused has been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Saturday night, they said. The minor, a class seven student, and the accused live in Ghazipur village. The girl lives with her father and siblings while the accused, a driver by profession, is her neighbour, police said. On Saturday night, a woman, who is also the minor's neighbour, saw the man allegedly molesting the girl and raised an alarm following which the victim's father and other residents rushed to the spot, they said.

They rescued the girl and locked the accused in the room and made a PCR call Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said when the investigating officer reached the spot, it was revealed that the girl was dragged by the accused to his room, which is just opposite her room and molested her. Another neighbour saw her and raised an alarm. The girl was rescued and the public who gathered there locked the accused in his room, she said. ''The girl child was medically examined and her counselling was done. Based on her statement, a case under sections 354 (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354 A (Sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and section 10 (Punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered and the accused person has been arrested,'' the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
2
Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown

Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, dro...

 India
3
Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Office...

 India
4
UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023