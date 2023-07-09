Egypt to host summit of Sudan's neighbours on Thursday
Egypt will host a summit of Sudan's of neighbouring countries on Thursday to discuss ways to end the conflict in the country, the Egyptian presidency said on Sunday.
Egypt will be looking to "develop effective mechanisms" with neighbouring countries and regional and international partners to settle the conflict peacefully, the presidency said in a statement.
