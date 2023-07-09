Left Menu

MoHUA to organise review-cum-workshop to accelerate Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 19:09 IST
To evaluate and accelerate the scale of planning and implementation of the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0, the Union housing and urban affairs ministry will organise a review-cum-workshop on Monday, according to a statement.

The ministry said over the last eight years, the mission has revolutionised sanitation in urban India by building nearly 70 lakh household, community and public toilets, and more than 4,000 cities have been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF), thus providing safe and dignified sanitation solutions for all. The mission, the statement said, has focused on inclusive sanitation by prioritising the needs of women, transgenders and 'divyangs'.

The day-long review-cum-workshop will be organised in presence of Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at the Vigyan Bhawan, it said.

Discussions will be held around municipal solid waste management, municipal used water management in small cities, community toilets and public toilets management, 'safai mitra suraksha' and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT), the ministry said.

Principal secretaries of urban development and municipal administration from 35 states and union territories, municipal corporation commissioners of nine megapolises, state mission directors, sector partners, development partners and others will participate in the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the 2.0 versions of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) and AMRUT on October 1, 2021. The ministry said that SBM-U 2.0 is focused on achieving 100 per cent waste segregation in all households and premises and 100 per cent door-to-door collection of segregated waste from each household.

Hundred per cent scientific management of all fractions of waste and all used water, including faecal sludge, is safely contained, transported, processed and disposed, in cities with less than one lakh population are also the missions focus areas.

AMRUT 2.0 aims at providing complete coverage of water supply to all households and sewerage and septage in 500 AMRUT cities, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

