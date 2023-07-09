Left Menu

CRPF conducts sanitisation operation around Jammu base camp of Amarnath Yatra

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-07-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 19:10 IST
CRPF conducts sanitisation operation around Jammu base camp of Amarnath Yatra
The CRPF is carrying out an anti-sabotage and sanitisation operation in and around the Bhagwati Nagar Amarnath Yatra base camp here to ensure the safety and security of the pilgrims camping there due to inclement weather, officials said. Assisted by sniffer dogs, metal detectors and surveillance equipment, the CPRF units conducted an extensive sanitisation exercise in the parking area and the roads leading to the base camp, the officials said.

The yatra from the camp has been suspended for the second day on Sunday due to heavy rains and about 5,000-6,000 pilgrims are waiting there, they said.

According to the officials, fresh batches of pilgrims were not allowed to leave Jammu due to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

More than 80,000 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas since the beginning of the yatra on July 1.

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high shrine commenced on July 1 and is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

