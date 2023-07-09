Maha: Man sentenced to three years RI for attacking friend
A court in Maharashtras Thane district sentenced a 30-year-old man to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a case of attempted murder. The judge in the order dated July 4 sentenced the accused to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.
- Country:
- India
A court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced a 30-year-old man to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a case of attempted murder. Principal district judge Abhay J Mantri found the accused Disok Rajan Nadar guilty of attacking and injuring his friend. The judge in the order dated July 4 sentenced the accused to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him. Additional public prosecutor Anil Ladvanjari told the court that the accused picked a quarrel with the victim on the night of June 23, 2021 and stabbed him with a knife several times. The victim managed to escape and saved himself.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Abhay J Mantri
- Disok Rajan Nadar
- Rs 20
- 000
- Maharashtra’s Thane
- Anil Ladvanjari
ALSO READ
Delhi to spend Rs 20-25 crore to get World Cup ready, promises pleasant fan experience
Adani-Total Gas Ltd to invest Rs 20,000 cr in 8-10 yrs to expand city gas
Chhattisgarh: Naxal associate arrested while trying to deposit Rs 6.2 lakh cash in Rs 2000 notes
Govt prohibits import of cigarette lighters under Rs 20
Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging RBI's decision to withdraw Rs 2000 note from circulation