Rain fury: 4,000 cusecs of water being released from Kaushalya Dam, says Haryana CM

The state has issued an alert for release of 3,00,000 cusecs of water.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-07-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 19:28 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the water level of the Kaushalya Dam has risen ''significantly'' due to heavy rains and 4,000 cusecs of water is being released.

Khattar was visiting the dam to assess the situation along with senior government officials, including Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni.

Heavy rainfall has been occurring for the past two days and as a result of this, the water level of the Kaushalya Dam has risen ''significantly'', he said. To manage the increased water level, the dam's gates have been opened, and 4,000 cusecs of water is being released, the chief minister said. He said one lakh cusecs of water is also being released from the Hathini Kund Barrage in Yamunanagar district. The state has issued an alert for release of 3,00,000 cusecs of water. The chief minister assured that the state is prepared to handle any situation, whether it is due to rainfall or water inflow from catchment areas. He acknowledged that some areas have experienced waterlogging for a short duration of one or two hours, but the situation is currently under control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

