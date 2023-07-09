Left Menu

Nine shot in downtown Cleveland, taken to hospital for treatment

An early morning shooting in a nightclub area of downtown Cleveland sent nine people to the hospital, but no fatalities were reported, authorities said.Police said preliminary information indicates that someone opened fire toward a group of people in the Warehouse District at about 230 am Sunday, about the time the clubs were closing.

PTI | Cleveland | Updated: 09-07-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 20:08 IST
Nine shot in downtown Cleveland, taken to hospital for treatment
  • Country:
  • United States

An early morning shooting in a nightclub area of downtown Cleveland sent nine people to the hospital, but no fatalities were reported, authorities said.

Police said preliminary information indicates that someone opened fire toward a group of people in the Warehouse District at about 2:30 am Sunday, about the time the clubs were closing. The suspect then fled the scene.

Officers assigned to the district's weekly detail arrived quickly and rendered medical aid, police said. Authorities reported that nine gunshot victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Centre, where their conditions weren't immediately available.

Detectives have been talking to victims at the hospital and reviewing video and other evidence, police said. No arrests were immediately reported. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a Lending Services

Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a...

 Global
2
Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhr...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023