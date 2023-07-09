Left Menu

Russian, Turkish foreign ministers discuss Ukraine, grain deal in phone call

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-07-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 20:23 IST
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the situation in Ukraine and the Black Sea grain deal in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on Sunday, Russia's foreign ministry said.

Moscow has been threatening to quit the deal allowing the safe export of grain and fertilizer from Ukrainian ports because several demands to dispatch its own grain and fertiliser have not been met. The deal expires on July 17.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he was pressing Russia to extend the deal, brokered last year by Ankara and the United Nations, by at least three months.

