Woman killed, 6 others injured as tree falls on them

A 45-year-old woman was killed and six others injured as a tree fell on them in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at Sua village around 180-km from state capital Ranchi, when they were under the tree and waiting for their turn at a PDS shop, police said. Sadar police station in-charge Gautam Kumar said that they were taken to Medininagar Medical College and Hospital for treatment where the 45-year-old woman identified as Somari Kunwar died during treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)