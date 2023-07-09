Woman killed, 6 others injured as tree falls on them
A 45-year-old woman was killed and six others injured as a tree fell on them in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Sunday, police said.
The incident took place at Sua village around 180-km from state capital Ranchi, when they were under the tree and waiting for their turn at a PDS shop, police said. Sadar police station in-charge Gautam Kumar said that they were taken to Medininagar Medical College and Hospital for treatment where the 45-year-old woman identified as Somari Kunwar died during treatment.
